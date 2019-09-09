LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (16) 3-0 160 1
2. Williamsburg (1) 3-0 129 4
3. Paintsville - 2-1 123 3
4. Campbellsville - 2-1 109 2
5. Crittenden Co. - 3-0 93 5
6. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 3-0 89 6
7. Raceland - 2-1 62 10
8. Newport Central Catholic - 1-2 50 7
9. Ludlow - 2-1 36 8
10. Pineville - 3-0 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Lynn Camp 18. Hazard 10. Lou. Holy Cross 8. Bellevue 7. Eminence 6. Fulton Co. 6. Frankfort 5. Fairview 3. Paris 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mayfield (14) 3-0 157 1
2. Somerset (1) 3-0 154 2
3. Breathitt Co. (1) 3-0 125 T5
4. Lex. Christian (1) 2-1 114 7
5. Caldwell Co. - 2-1 84 3
6. Owensboro Catholic - 2-1 77 4
7. Murray - 2-1 66 8
8. Beechwood - 0-2 38 T5
9. Todd Co. Central - 2-0 24 T10
10. Walton-Verona - 2-1 23 T10
Others receiving votes: Newport 22. Lloyd Memorial 19. Middlesboro 11. Cov. Holy Cross 8. Carroll Co. 4. Danville 3. Leslie Co. 3. Shelby Valley 3.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (13) 3-0 164 1
2. Belfry (3) 2-0 155 2
3. Bell Co. (1) 3-0 122 3
4. Ashland Blazer - 3-0 117 4
5. Lou. DeSales - 1-1 82 6
6. Glasgow - 3-0 77 7
7. Taylor Co. - 3-0 54 8
8. Elizabethtown - 2-1 45 10
9. Trigg Co. - 3-0 41 9
10. Paducah Tilghman - 2-1 39 5
Others receiving votes: Mercer Co. 11. Casey Co. 7. Estill Co. 6. Pike Co. Central 4. Russell 4. Western Hills 3. Powell Co. 2. Fleming Co. 1. Bardstown 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Boyle Co. (16) 3-0 160 1
2. Johnson Central - 2-0 142 2
3. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 3-0 117 5
4. Lex. Catholic - 2-1 104 4
5. Corbin - 2-1 86 3
6. Hopkinsville - 2-1 69 9
7. Franklin Co. - 3-0 68 8
8. Logan Co. - 3-0 43 10
9. Lou. Central - 1-2 39 7
10. Anderson Co. - 2-1 27 6
Others receiving votes: Harlan Co. 14. Wayne Co. 8. Russell Co. 2. Franklin-Simpson 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (10) 3-0 149 1
2. Frederick Douglass (3) 3-0 142 2
3. Scott Co. (3) 3-0 135 3
4. South Warren - 3-0 117 4
5. Bowling Green - 3-0 93 5
6. Highlands - 2-1 76 6
7. Owensboro - 2-1 56 T7
8. Pulaski Co. - 2-1 49 T7
9. South Oldham - 2-1 38 9
10. Greenwood - 3-0 23 10
Others receiving votes: Grayson Co. 2.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (16) 3-0 160 1
2. Lou. Male - 3-0 144 2
3. North Hardin - 3-0 124 4
4. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-1 100 3
5. Central Hardin - 3-0 96 6
6. Simon Kenton - 2-1 72 8
7. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-1 55 5
8. Oldham Co. - 3-0 44 9
9. Henderson Co. - 3-0 37 10
10. Lou. Ballard - 1-2 25 7
Others receiving votes: Meade Co. 11. Ryle 4. Bullitt East 4. Lou. Fern Creek 2. McCracken County 2.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Middlesboro Daily News, Middlesboro; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.