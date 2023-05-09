PADUCAH, KY -- The 2023 KHSAA State Baseball and Softball pairings were drawn on Tuesday afternoon.
On the baseball side, the champions of the 1st Region will face the champions out of the 8th Region in the first round on June 1st.
The 2nd Region champions will face the 12th Region champions in the first round on June 2nd.
Those games will take place at Kentucky Proud Park at the University of Kentucky.
For a complete list of pairings for baseball, click here.
As for softball, the 1st Region champions will face the 16th Region champions on June 1st.
While the 2nd Region champions will face the 11th Region champions on June 2nd.
Those games will take place at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky.
For a complete list of the pairings for softball, click here.