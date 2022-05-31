PADUCAH, KY -- The first day of the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament wrapped up in Lexington, KY on Tuesday afternoon.
The day began with just under 400 players and would end up with the top-16 in each of the four tournaments.
Here is a list of area players/teams still remaining heading into Wednesday.
BOYS SINGLES
Davis Rowton (Paducah Tilghman) vs. Eli Stephenson (St X)
BOYS DOUBLES
McIntosh/Crabtree (McCracken County) vs. Berson/English (Louisville Collegiate)
GIRLS SINGLES
Lilli Smith (McCracken County) vs. Audrina Schaefer (Male)
Sophie Hollowell (McCracken County) vs. Jaycie Mair (Lexington Catholic)
GIRLS DOUBLES
Fort/Lester (Hopkinsville) vs. Klein/Slechter (Oldham County)
Null/Null (Mayfield) vs. Campbell/Wagner (Sacred Heart)
For a full list of boys results, click here.
For a full list or girls results, click here.