ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Kwang Hyun Kim pitched six sharp innings and earned his first major league win as the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Cincinnati Reds 3-0.
Kim gave up three hits, walked none and struck out three. The 32-year-old left-hander signed with the Cardinals in the winter after going 136-77 over 12 seasons in South Korea. Cardinals relievers John Gant, Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos combined for three innings. Gallegos earned his first save by retiring all four batters he faced.
Cincinnati totaled only four hits after getting just two in a win the previous night at Busch Stadium.