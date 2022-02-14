MURRAY, KY -- For the eighth time in the 2021-22 season, the Murray State Racers have a Player of the Week honor in the Ohio Valley Conference after KJ Williams won the award for the fourth time when the league announced its weekly winners for the period of Feb. 7-13.
With eight Player of the Week awards in 2021-22, the Racers (Williams, Tevin Brown & Justice Hill) have matched what Ja Morant earned in 2018-19 as the MSU program record for a single season. The Racers won seven awards each in 2011-12 (Isaiah Canaan & Donte Poole) and 2014-15 (Cameron Payne & Jarvis Williams). There are two more weeks of awards yet to come in the OVC.
Additionally, Williams is the Lou Henson National Player of the Week as announced by CollegeInsider.com. Williams is the first Racer to win the award since 2018 when Jonathan Stark was honored. With teammate Tevin Brown already being considered for the Henson Mid-Major Player of the Year in April, it would seem Williams is now among the list of talent being considered for the honor. The Lou Henson award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in division I college basketball. The 2022 award will be announced on April 1 in New Orleans, site of the NCAA men's basketball championship.
In two Racer comeback road wins last week, Williams averaged 30 points per game while shooting 64 percent from the field (23-of-36) and 86 percent from the free throw line (12-of-14). He also grabbed 18 rebounds and made five steals in the two games. Williams made a splash in the Racers’ win at Tennessee State (Feb. 10) with a career-high 39 points on 15-of-22 from the field. He followed with his 10th double-double this season in MSU’s win at Morehead State Saturday with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
The nationally ranked Racers (24-2, 14-0 OVC) are at home Thursday hosting Austin Peay in a nationally televised game on ESPNU. Tip time at the CFSB Center is 6 p.m. The game marks another matchup of the Popeye’s Battle of the Border. The Racers go into their second week being ranked in the top-25 nationally as they moved up to No. 21 in both the polls conducted by the Associated Press and USA Today.
2021-22 Murray State Weekly OVC Awards
Nov. 15 KJ Williams, Player of the Week
Nov. 29 KJ Williams, Player of the Week
Dec. 6 DJ Burns, Newcomer of the Week
Dec. 13 Tevin Brown, Player of the Week
Dec. 20 Tevin Brown, Player of the Week
Dec. 27 Tevin Brown, Player of the Week
Jan. 17 Justice Hill, Player of the Week
Jan. 31 KJ Williams, Player of the Week
Feb. 14, KJ Williams, Player of the Week