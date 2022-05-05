PADUCAH, KY -- Former Murray State Racer and last years Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year KJ Williams announced on Thursday afternoon that he would be transferring to LSU.
Williams joins former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon in Baton Rouge, as well as former Racers Justice Hill and Trea Hannibal who transferred last month.
Williams spent four very successful seasons playing for the Racers where he helped guide them to three OVC Championships and two NCAA Tournament berths.
During his final season at Murray State, Williams averaged 18 points and just over 8 rebounds per game. His biggest performance coming against Tennessee State on the road where he scored a career high 39 points.
Williams finished his Racer career with 1,667 points, which is 12th all-time in school history. His 888 career rebounds are 7th in school history.