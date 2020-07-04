INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Jimmie Johnson and his family took every precaution to avoid coronavirus.
They washed their hands frequently. They wore face masks routinely. They even moved the family to the less-densely populated city of Aspen, Colorado.
It still didn't work.
As NASCAR prepares to run Sunday's Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis, Johnson will be home watching the race on television, the first time he's done that since he became a Cup regular in 2002.
He is the first NASCAR driver to test positive.
This was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400.
His absence also ends his streak of 663 consecutive Cup starts.