THE COLONY, Texas (AP) - Jessica Korda, Anna Nordqvist and 19-year-old Yealimi Noh share the second-round lead Friday in the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic.
After the temperature never made it out of the 40s on Thursday, it was in the high 50s on Friday in the final tuneup before the U.S. Women's Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Korda shot her second straight 2-under 69.
The five-time LPGA Tour winner played the first 12 holes in 4 under, then dropped a stroke on the par-5 13th and parred the final five.
Nordqvist closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th for a 68. Noh had the best round of the week with a 66.
She had six birdies, four in a row on Nos. 17-2, and a bogey.
Princeton's Emma Talley shot a second-round 73. She heads to the weekend at +5 overall, in a tie for 45th place. Talley had missed the cut in her three previous events.