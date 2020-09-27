LAS VEGAS (AP) - Kurt Busch ended an 0-for-21 losing streak at Las Vegas with good timing and then three tremendous restarts.
He entered the race 12th in the standings and in danger of elimination from title contention, but the victory earned him an automatic berth into the next round.
His win was the first of the season for the 2004 Cup champion and first of his career at his home track.
It was the first win of the year for Chip Ganassi Racing and the first in the playoffs for a Chevrolet driver.