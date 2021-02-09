DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Kyle Busch was the surprise winner in Tuesday night's exhibition Busch Clash on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.
He streaked into the lead when Chase Elliott spun Ryan Blaney in the chicane before the fourth turn.
The Clash has always been the opening event of Speedweeks, which traditionally spans two weekends before the season-opening Daytona 500.
NASCAR this year is experimenting with a condensed schedule and all the racing spans six days and concludes with Sunday's big show.
This year's running was the first time on Daytona's road course.