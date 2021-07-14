CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Larson has received a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2023 and full sponsorship through the length of the deal.
HendrickCars.com will sponsor 35 races in each of the next two years, three short of a full season.
Those three races had already been purchased by Valvoline.
The sponsorship comes from the marketing budget of Hendrick Automotive.
The deal is somewhat unprecedented because the website will also sponsor Larson in all of his non-NASCAR events.
That means its branding will be on his dirt cars, helmets, gloves and firesuits.