CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR has cleared Kyle Larson to return in 2021, ending his long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video racing game.
Larson was suspended in April after he used the n-word while playing an online racing game in which viewers could follow along.
He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing. Larson, who is half-Japanese, spent the last six months immersed in diversity programs that helped him gain an understanding of racial injustice.
He did not apply for reinstatement until last week.