ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- The Los Angeles Angels have acquired veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash or a player to be named later.
Fowler batted .233 with four homers and 15 RBIs in 23 games last season, his fourth with St. Louis. The switch-hitting former Rockies and Cubs slugger is a career .259 hitter with 127 homers and 561 RBIs.
While Fowler can play all three outfield positions, he likely is a short-term solution in right field for the Angels, who would prefer to give more minor league development time to Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh.