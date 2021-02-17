CHICAGO (AP) - Tony La Russa feels fortunate the Chicago White Sox gave him the opportunity to manage again and stuck with him when news of a drunken driving arrest broke shortly after his hiring.
La Russa says he knew at that point he would not step down.
With spring training under way, he is trying to push the White Sox toward a championship.
The Hall of Famer managed Oakland to a World Series title and St. Louis to two more.
But the 76-year-old hasn't filled out a lineup card since he managed the Cardinals to the title in 2011.