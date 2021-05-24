CHICAGO (AP) - The birds-on-the-bat uniforms, the players in the other dugout, the opposing manager, it all looked familiar to Tony La Russa.
Too familiar, in fact.
The 76-year-old Hall of Fame manager of the Chicago White Sox found himself in a strange spot Monday night: Leading his club against the team he guided to a pair of World Series titles during a long, prosperous portion of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals.
La Russa said the three-game series in Chicago would definitely be different, adding it would be a bit "distracting.''