PHOENIX (AP) - Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in the Phoenix area.
La Russa pleaded guilty Monday to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court.
The 76-year-old La Russa was sentenced to one day of home detention and fined nearly $1,400.
La Russa's attorney said his client underwent alcohol counseling after his arrest.
Authorities say La Russa blew out a tire and smashed into a curb, leaving the car smoking.