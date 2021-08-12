CALVERT CITY, KY -- The Marshall County Lady Marshals came into the 2021 high school golf season with extremely high expectations.
Not only are they the defending state champs, but they brought back every player off of last years team.
So far, they have exceeded those expectations of another state championship by winning four out of their first five tournaments of the season.
Another amazing stat is that three different Lady Marshals have won medalist honors this year in Megan Hertter, Trinity Beth, and Savannah Howell.
"I think it helps us a lot in the middle of the round knowing that I can trust any of the girls, Trinity or Savannah to pick me up if I am having a bad day of vice versa," said senior Megan Hertter.
"It definitely makes you feel more relaxed while you are out there, because the three of us have won this year," senior Savannah Howell said. "It makes you feel like you can take the pressure off and play aggressively and try to shoot lower and not play safe and conservative and not worry about it too much."