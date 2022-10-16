PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's girls soccer team is once again preparing for the state soccer tournament this weekend. That's become quite the routine for the Lady Marshals in recent years.
They're making their sixth straight trip to state this year. But in those previous seasons, the problem hasn't been getting there, it's been advancing.
In the five previous trips to semi-state, the Marshals haven't been able to advance past the first round.
That's obviously an obstacle they want to get past this year. Marshall County will hit the road to face Elizabethtown Monday night.
The Lady Panthers are 19-4-3 this season. Marshall county hasn't won a game in the state tournament since 2009. Current head coach Michael Boone was the coach of that team.
On Sunday, he outlined what this year's team needs to do to break through again.
"Just some confidence; some aggressiveness," Boone said. "We do have to play to their strengths, but also we've got to play to our own strengths. At some point, it comes down to a little luck, being opportunistic."
"This group has been through everything together," said senior Mia Teague. "We've grown up together through our club team and through varsity soccer. With the junior and senior group being as tight as we are, I think we can pull this one through and get the win."
"I think it would just feel awesome to finally break that barrier and make it one step further than we have in the past," said senior Johnna Walker.
The Lady Marshals will kick-off against Elizabethtown at 7 p.m. on Monday.