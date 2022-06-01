PADUCAH, KY -- Out of their previous five trips to the KHSAA State Softball Tournament, last years trip to Lexington has left a lasting impact on the McCracken County Lady Mustangs.
McCracken County had to make two trips to Lexington over the course of three days to play one game, thanks to rain delays. That game ended up being a 6-4 loss to eventual state champs Butler.
"I think about it every night," said head coach Tony Hayden. "That was a nightmare.
Now the Lady Mustangs are getting ready for a return trip to state, and only one thing will help them finish what they started last season.
"Finished business would be ending the season with a win and a ring and working together as a team," said senior Zoe Smithson.
"That is uno, number one," Hayden said. "The reason why they had it put on the shirt was because we didn't like the result from last year and we have got a good enough team to win it all."
McCracken County will face Elizabethtown on Friday afternoon at 1:00pm CT in Lexington, KY.