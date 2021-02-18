DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Corey LaJoie finished ninth in the Daytona 500 but Spire Motorsports treated it as a small victory.
The team invested heavily over the winter on infrastructure as it readies for NASCAR to introduce the Next Gen car in 2022.
Spire bought a shop, hired new employees and purchased cars and engines from NASCAR's elite teams.
LaJoie was given a three-year contract and his debut race was a resounding success.
He and teammate Jamie McMurray notched the two fastest laps of the race and both scored top-10 finishes.