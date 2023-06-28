CALVERT CITY, Ky. -- Something big is brewing in Calvert City.
The Lake Area Rattlers are the region's newest baseball team, but if you ask founder Tyler O'Daniel, the Rattlers are more than another travel team.
"When people think Lake Area Academy, I don't want them to think 'that's just another travel team,'" O'Daniel said. "I want them to look at it as an opportunity to grow and develop."
Founded in 2021, Lake Area Academy consists of 10 youth teams and one post-grad team. Last August, 29 post-grad students came to Calvert City, staying at the Academy's facilities until April.
The post-grad team faces Division 1 Junior College teams and Division 2 JV teams.
O'Daniel has recruited players from around the world including players from the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Panama.
If you're not getting the looks that you want... maybe you had a bad year... maybe you have circumstances that keep you from really navigating the recruiting process," O'Daniel said. "Basically, you can contact us or typically we will contact you."
Alex Matter says he had never experienced anything quite like playing for the Rattlers.
"Probably one of the best things there was just playing with kids from all over the place," Matter said. "I've never played with a kid from the Dominican or all the way from Australia or, like, my catcher is from Idaho. I've never played with anybody from that far away."
The Rattlers have jumped from field to field but the team has found its home. Lake Area Academy recently made plans to renovate J.T. Parish Field by Christian Fellowship high school. O'Daniel says it is all about giving baseball players in the area an opportunity to grow.
The ultimate goal for the rattlers? Giving kids from near and far a chance to follow their dreams on the diamond.
"It's all about development," O'Daniel said. "It's all about getting these guys to whatever level that may be. Some its pro, some its college, some its just to be a good high school player. But at the end of the day it's just about helping them and providing them with the resources that they need to get there and not have to leave our community to get it."