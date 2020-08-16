PADUCAH, KY -- The defending TSSAA Class 1A State Champion Lake County Falcons will miss their first two scheduled games of the season after two players tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.
The Falcons will miss Friday nights season opener at Lake County as well as their week two game against Crockett County.
Lake County Athletics Director Mike Moore said that the tests were administered on Thursday and the results reported Sunday morning. The decision was then made that the entire team would quarantine for 14 days.
The Falcons are now scheduled to open their 2020 season against Dresden on September 4th.
Dresden is also missing their first two games after positive covid-19 tests were diagnosed to several players last week.