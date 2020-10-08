Tiptonville, TN -- The Lake County Falcons held off a late drive from South Fulton to pick up an 18-12 win on Thursday night.
The game, which was moved up a day due to potential storms on Friday night, was close throughout.
A 6-6 tie at halftime, Lake County was able to take control in the second half to push out to an 18-6 lead.
The Red Devils made it interesting in the end with a chance at a hail mary play to win it at the end.
The Falcons now move to 4-1 on the season, while South Fulton falls to 1-5.