TIPTONVILLE, TN -- Lake County's standout quarterback Tanner Snyder isn't going to far away from home to play college football, as he signed with UT Martin on Wednesday.
Snyder, was instrumental in Lake County's run to the 2019 TSSAA 1A State Championship. In his 15 games during his senior season, Snyder accounted for over 3,000 yards of total offense and 41 total touchdown's.
During the 1A State Championship game against Greenback, Snyder tallied 404 total yards of offense and scored four touchdowns while also coming up with a pick six that would seal the game. For his efforts he was named the games MVP.
In the UT Martin press release, Snyder is listed as a tight end.
