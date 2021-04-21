LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lakers big man Anthony Davis intends to play Thursday night when Los Angeles opens a four-game road trip at Dallas.
He hasn't suited up since Feb. 14, missing Los Angeles' last 30 games in the longest injury absence of his career.
The Lakers have managed to stay in the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings despite playing without Davis for nine weeks and without LeBron James since March 20.
The Lakers went 14-16 without Davis, and they're 7-9 since both Davis and James went down.