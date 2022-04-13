PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County senior forward Halle Langhi announced on Wednesday afternoon that she will be a preferred walk-on at Murray State next season.
Langhi was a massive piece for the Lady Marshals over the last several seasons, including last years state runner-up finish.
As a senior, Langhi averaged 15.2 points per game, and 7.4 rebounds per game.
Langhi joins a Murray State team already full of former 1st Region talent. Macey Turley and Alexis Burpo played at Murray, Cason Conner played at Marshall County, and Charlee Settle played at Calloway County.