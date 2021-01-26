TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) -
Cooper Neese had 11 points and seven rebounds for Indiana State, which earned its fourth consecutive victory.
Randy Miller Jr. also scored 11 points with six rebounds, and Julian Larry had 10 points.
Trent Brown had 13 points for the Salukis, whose losing streak stretched to five games.
Kyler Filewich added 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Lance Jones also had 10 points.
The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Salukis for the season.
Indiana State defeated Southern Illinois 69-66 on Monday.
Photo courtesy: SIU Athletics