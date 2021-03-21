CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tyler Larco made all three of his field goal attempts including one from 46 yards as time expired and UT Martin beat Austin Peay 37-34.
John Bachus III threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Richie Griglione with 7:12 left to bring the Skyhawks into a tie at 34. Then forced to punt to UT Martin, the Skyhawks drove 41 yards in 11 plays over the final 5:55 to set up Larco's game-winning kick which marked the seventh-lead change of the game.
Draylen Ellis threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns for Austin Peay.