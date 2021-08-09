WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) - Denny Hamlin's points lead in NASCAR's Cup Series has finally vanished.
With three races to go before the playoffs, he's tied with Kyle Larson, giving the Cup series a dose of drama before the playoffs begin.
Larson has a series-best five wins and Hamlin is still searching for his first after 23 races.
The next race is Sunday on the road course at Indianapolis, where the series has never run.
Then it's on to Michigan and Daytona.
Larson has won two road races this season and Hamlin is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500.