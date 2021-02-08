DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Kyle Larson is ready to show his growth from the fallout of his use of a racial slur last NASCAR season.
Larson said the N-word while racing online and it cost him his sponsors and his job.
He has been reinstated by NASCAR and hired by Rick Hendrick following months of off-track work to educate himself on issues of racial injustice and inequality.
He's expected to be a championship contender now that he drives for Hendrick, and Larson wants to be a role model on and off the track.
NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500 is Sunday.