Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam...Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo .Minor to moderate flooding continues on the Ohio River from Smithland Dam to Cairo. Crests are forecast to occur around the middle of the week, but the river will remain above flood stage until further notice at all four locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 43.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&