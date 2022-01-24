In A Nutshell
Macey Turley drove through traffic to hit a layup with 5 seconds left in Monday’s Murray State women’s basketball game to ultimately give her team an 84-82 win over SIUE at the First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Fast Facts
· Murray State overcame an eight-point first-half deficit to lead by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter. However, SIUE’s Allie Troeckler tied the game on a layup with 10 seconds left, only to have Macey Turley drive through the lane on the end to seal the win with her own lay up with five seconds to go.
· The Racers shot the ball well from the floor and the free throw line Monday going 50.0-percent from the field (33-66) and 93.8-percent from the charity stripe (15-16).
· Katelyn Young led four Racers in double-figures in the game with her sixth double-double of the season of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Macey Turley followed Young with 19, while Alexis Burpo and Hannah McKay had 17 and 17, respectively. Burpo was also just one rebound shy of her own double, pulling down nine boards Monday.
Next Game
After six games in 12 days, the Racers will get a much needed four-day break and return to OVC play Saturday at home against Morehead State at 5 p.m.