...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...
Ohio River at Smithland Dam
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois and Missouri...
Ohio River at Owensboro
Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam
Ohio River at Evansville
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown
.Recent heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river
levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast.
For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam,
Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Ohio River at Paducah.
* Until further notice.
* At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 41.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will rise to 42.3 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall to 42.2 feet and begin rising again
early Sunday afternoon. It will rise to 42.5 feet Friday, March
12. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage.
* Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several
small unprotected towns.
&&