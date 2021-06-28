FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Two lawmakers have pledged to push for legislation guaranteeing Kentucky college athletes can be compensated for their name, image and likeness.
State Sens. Max Wise and Morgan McGarvey offered the bipartisan commitment Monday. It comes just days after Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order enabling the state's college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness. His order takes effect July 1.
The lawmakers praised the Democratic governor's action. And they vowed to help lead the push to put those compensation protections into Kentucky law. Kentucky lawmakers will reconvene in early January for their next regular session.