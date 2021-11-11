BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) - Leona Maguire must have felt she was back in the Solheim Cup. Maguire was at her best in the Pelican Women's Championship with a bogey-free round of 62.
She was in a star grouping with defending champion Sei Young Kim with a 66 and Lexi Thompson with a 65.
No one in the group made a bogey.
Maguire is still trying to become Ireland's first winner on the LPGA Tour.
She is best known for going unbeaten in five matches to lead Europe to a Solheim Cup victory.
Nelly Korda opened with 65, while Jin Young Ko had a 68.
Princeton's Emma Talley shot an even par 70, and is tied for 51st.