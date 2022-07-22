CARBONDALE, Ill. — Tim Leonard will become the 16th full-time director of intercollegiate athletics at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
A 30-year veteran of athletic administration, Leonard most recently served for eight years (2013-21) as director of athletics at Towson University of the Colonial Athletic Association. He led a department of 19 intercollegiate sports and oversaw a $25 million budget.
“I am excited to welcome Tim Leonard to the Saluki family,” said SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “With a commitment to student success on the playing fields and in the classroom, Mr. Leonard embodies the Saluki spirit and will play an important role as we continue to take athletics to new heights. People who meet Mr. Leonard will be impressed with his extensive experience, his record of accomplishments in sports, and his remarkable expertise and success in fundraising.”
The university will introduce Leonard to the public at a Meet & Greet event on Tuesday, July 26, at 5 p.m. in the Charles Helleny Pavilion of the Banterra Center. Leonard officially begins his role as AD at SIU on Aug. 1.