NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - With brother Curtis back at her side at Tiburon Golf Club, Lexi Thompson shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the CME Group Tour Championship.
Curtis, a Korn Ferry Tour player, also caddied for his sister in 2018 when she won the LPGA Tour's season-ending event.
On Thursday after early morning rain, Thompson birdied five of the first seven holes.
The 2018 champion played the next nine holes in even par with a birdie and a bogey, then birdied the final two holes.
The 11-time LPGA Tour winner had her lowest score of the year a week after missing the cut in Houston in the U.S. Women's Open.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was a stroke back after a bogey-free round.
Princeton's Emma Talley shot an even par 72, and is tied for 36th place.