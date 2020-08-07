SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- There's no telling what to expect from Li Haotong.
The 25-year-old from China was at his best in the PGA Championship with a bogey-free round of 65. Lit had a two-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and a host of others at Harding Park. Li was at 8-under 132. Li is one of only six players with a 63 in the final round of a major.
He also had a tough debut in the Presidents Cup. He's young and aggressive _ and leading the PGA Championship. Tiger Woods struggled on the greens, flirted with the cut line and was 8 back.