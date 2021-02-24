TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension.
General manager Jason Licht reiterates that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play but declined to characterize any conversations the team's had about that prospect.
The GM said the team typically doesn't talk about such discussions publicly and he has no intentions of doing so now.
Licht added, however, that if Brady does winds up signing an extension that he and coach Bruce Arians would be elated.