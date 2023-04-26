PADUACH, KY -- This weekend the Livingston Central Lady Cardinals will be one of 16 teams from across Kentucky that will compete in the All "A" State Tournament in Owensboro, KY.
It will be the first trip to the All "A" State Tournament for the Lady Cardinals since 2014, when they brought home a state championship.
In the years since, Livingston Central has been up and down from season to season. However, this year the Lady Cardinals find themselves with a 13-3 record heading into the state tournament and believe they have what it takes to make a deep run.
"It is big for these girls," said head coach Matthew Hargrove. "They have been working for several years. We knew that this group that was coming was going to have a shot at doing some big things. They knocked out the district last year and achieved another goal this year of winning the regional and now its time to go make some noise at state."
Livingston Central will face Russellville in the first game of pool play on Saturday morning.