FULTON, Ky. - The Ohio Valley League baseball season is in full swing, and local standouts are putting their summers to good use with the Fulton Railroaders.
The Railroaders have five local players on their roster this season. McCracken County's Grant Davis, Graves County's Drew Davis, Lyon County's Jackson Shoulders, South Fulton's Jack Roney and Westview's Garner Anderson have all found a home with Fulton this season.
The Railroaders are 13-13, and in third place in the south division this season.
While team success is certainly a priority for those players over the summer, they say the biggest asset to playing in the OVL is individual development.
Younger players have more opportunities for reps with smaller rosters, and get the chance to go up against college-level competition along the way.
"It's a lot different from our high school," said Drew Davis. "Everybody's about the same. There's no weak spots in the lineup."
"Getting here and just seeing the college pitching is what I really wanted to get out of it," Shoulders said. "I pitch too, so it's good to face college pitchers. I was really wanting to get a lot out of facing college pitchers, and hitting-wise, being able to see the velocity and just tighter pitches and better pitching overall."
"As we play the spring season and things like that, obviously we get our reps, but coming here, it's all about getting better, having a better experience here and becoming a better player for the fall," said Grant Davis.