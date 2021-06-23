As we told you earlier this week, Mineral Mound Golf Course in Eddyville has been renamed "'The Cullan' at Mineral Mound State Park" in honor of Cullan Brown.
Brown won a state golfing championship at Lyon County High School, then played a year of college golf at Kentucky before his cancer diagnosis that ultimately took him from us last summer.
Today, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet made the new name official. In a news release, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said, "Kentucky lost an incredible individual who touched the lives of everyone he met both on and off the course. Cullan’s legacy and story of resilience will live on forever at Mineral Mound golf course in Eddyville where he grew up playing the game he loved as a child.”
A dedication ceremony is expected to be held in August.