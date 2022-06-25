BENTON, Ky. - Nestled in the heart of Marshall County sits Disgusta National Golf Club.
It also functions as the backyard of former Murray State golfer Quinn Eaton.
In 2014, he hatched an idea to host a golf tournament, cleverly named the “Disasters”.
Seven years later, it’s truly become a tradition unlike any other, with former high school and college golfers competing for Disasters glory.
“It’s taken seriously because I think the way that it’s approached and the way that it’s presented is kind of serious," said Eaton. "But for the most part, it’s just a bunch of people getting together during the summer and having fun."
“It feels like the real thing," said caddie Cameron Ives. "And coming out here and knowing everyone out here, it keeps you pretty comfortable. It’s really a fun time.”
Everyone at the event was competing for the coveted green jacket, but that’s not all. Second place received a Pelican figurine.
However, everyone was trying to avoid last place. The penalty for that? A googly-eyed human head. The stakes have clearly never been higher.
“I don’t want last," said golfer Thad Buchanan. "It’s a mockery. You get laughed at. I put every trophy I have on the mantle, and I don’t want the Googly-eyed mannequin on the mantle.”
The cushy treatment found at the Masters is nowhere to be found at the Disasters.
The course has no forgiveness. The greens are more like browns, and golf balls go to die inside the thick brush. It’s the ultimate test.
“Most times you play golf, it’s like, you’re in the fairway; you’re rolling. Not here. Not here at all. The fairways, they’re a beast. It is insanely challenging. You go right or left, you’re gone. I find myself doing that a lot.”
By the end of the event, it was Eaton who took home the green jacket, forever etching his name into Disasters history and golf immortality.
“What’s great about putting on the lime green jacket is that it’s a heavy coat, and it’s in June usually when we play these," Eaton said. "So, you just start sweating immediately. But it’s that sweat that kind of seals it in. It seals in the victory. Whenever you put on that green jacket, it feels right.”