CALVERT CITY, Ky. - The game of golf runs deep in the Engler family.
“It’s just something that’s always been in the family, and it’s been like second nature to all of us,” said Brock Engler.
It’s a tradition that’s being carried on through Brock's son, Christian Fellowship senior Hayden Engler.
But Hayden’s journey to golf is a bit different than most.
When he was one, Hayden’s family discovered he was on the autism spectrum.
That diagnosis has brought it’s fair share of social challenges, but Hayden found his calling when he was offered a spot on the Christian Fellowship golf team in 7th grade.
“I looked at him and said, ‘Hayden, do you want to play golf?'," said CFS golf coach Eric Ortt. "‘Can I?’. ‘Yes, you can, Hayden. As long as I’m there, yes you can.’”
That opportunity hasn’t just changed Hayden’s life, but the lives of everyone that encounters him.
Hayden is always wearing a smile, and is quick to compliment and encourage other golfers in his group during competition.
The quiet decorum that’s commonplace in golf is nowhere to be found when Hayden is on the course.
“Golf has a stigma to it of quiet and everything like that, but with him it’s fun," Ortt said. "You look at him and know this is fun to him. This is a great day. Everyday he plays golf is the best day; the next day he plays is a little bit better.”
“I’m just here to have fun, and that’s all that matters,” said Hayden.
Hayden might have a disability, but out on the course, he’s like anybody else. Last year, he qualified for the Kentucky All "A" State Golf Tournament, and has been an important part of Christian Fellowship’s golf team.
The sport is a perfect outlet for Hayden, who isn’t going to let his autism define him.
“Some people might think of it as an obstacle, but to Hayden, it’s just another day. He’s not going to let that define him,” Brock said.
“It is a fun time, and especially when you’re going out with your friends or something," Hayden said. "As long as you have fun, that’s all that matters.”
Hayden will begin his senior season with the Eagles this fall, and is hoping to make his second-consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Even with the deck stacked against him, Hayden hasn’t put a cap on his dreams. And his family is hoping he can inspire others to follow in his footsteps.
“No matter what disability you may have, there’s always something out there for someone to find that makes them happy," Brock concluded. "For someone to be able to find happiness in whatever they want to do is the main goal in life.”