PADUCAH, KY -- The start of the high school football season may still be a month away, but 32 teams from across the region were at McCracken County High School over the last several days competing in the Mustangs 7-on-7 tournament.
"Obviously the most important thing about seven on seven is that you get to compete," said McCracken County head coach Jonathan Smith. "All of these teams out here, including ours, we really haven't competed anybody in seven or eight months or close to a year, so I think it is a great opportunity for us to get our there and evaluate what players on our team actually want to compete verses not."
"Getting out here, working on our offense and defense, we just want our kids to come out and have a little competition," said Graves County head coach Nick Kemp. "We are just practicing in helmets right now, so kids are getting a little restless, so this is good competition."
The first games of the 2022 football season in Kentucky begin on August 19th.