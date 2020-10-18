KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) -- Joey Logano used every bit of the track to hold off Kevin Harvick over a long, finishing green-flag run to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday and earn a spot in the championship round at Phoenix.
Alex Bowman finished third, Brad Keselowski was fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five. Ryan Blaney, William Byron, playoff driver Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell rounded out the top 10.
Playoff driver Kurt Busch had an engine blow and wound up finishing 38th.