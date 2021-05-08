PADUCAH, KY -- Longtime Murray State and UT Martin men's basketball coach Cal Luther passed away on Saturday at the age of 93.
Luther spent 40 years coaching college basketball at five different schools, most notably at Murray State and UT Martin.
He is a member of both schools Halls of Fame, as well as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame.
At Murray State, Luther won 241 games over the course of 17 seasons from 1958-1975 and won three OVC titles.
Following his stint with the Racers, Luther would go on to lead Longwood for nine years before returning the the OVC in 1990 with UT Martin.
In Martin, Luther led the Skyhawks until the 1999 season winning 72 games.
In all, Luther was 500-499-1 as a college head coach.