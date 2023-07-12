PADUCAH, KY -- In 1978, WPSD featured a story on the Quigley brothers, four brothers all playing at the same time for the St Mary Vikings baseball team.
That video has been lost to the Quigley family until just recently, when Christine Quigley, the boys' mother, found it while cleaning out a closet.
"After I quit looking, I cleaned out a closet and found it," said the 87 year old. "Whenever I opened that bag and saw it, I thought, thank you Jesus."
Not only does that video feature her sons when they were young, but also her late husband, Jerry Quigley. Jerry, worked for 40 years at WPSD as an engineer and had brought the video home from work to save.
"It is priceless," Quigley said. "Words can't even explain how I feel and how happy I am to see Jerry in action again and all of the boys having fun."
All four of her boys went on to play collegiate baseball, and their connection to the Vikings baseball team has continued to this day. Her grandson, Brandon Quigley just finished his senior season with the Vikings baseball team.