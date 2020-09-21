LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville has refuted NCAA allegations against its men's basketball program, requesting that the highest-level violation be reclassified.
The university is also challenging the charge that former coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance in his program.
The university filed a 104-page response last week to the Notice Of Allegations sent to the school in May.
It states that college sports' governing body seeks to ignore wire fraud convictions against several people involved in the scheme, including a former Adidas executive, by suggesting they were representing Louisville's athletic interests.