PITTSBURGH (AP) - Sophomores David Johnson and Samuell Williamson each picked up their first career double-doubles, Carlik Jones scored 11 points in his return and Louisville defeated short-handed Pittsburgh 64-54.
Johnson scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, and Williamson had 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots as Louisville controlled the second half.
Pitt was missing Coach Jeff Capel, still out after a positive test for COVID-19, and two of the ACC's top scorers in Justin Champagnie and Anthony Toney out with injuries.
Freshman Femi Odukale scored 16 points for his first double-figure game for Pitt but was held to four points after halftime.